Georgia has once again dipped into south Georgia for a talented prospect.

Three-star athlete Todd Robinson has committed to Georgia. The 2025 product out of Valdosta chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Tennessee, and LSU.

Recent reporting by UGASports indicates that Georgia intends to use Robinson as a defensive back.

Georgia offered Robinson on March 26. That came as his first SEC offer.

The interest with the Bulldogs picked up thanks to Robinson's relationship with running backs coach Josh Crawford. Kirby Smart has also built a strong bond with Robinson.

"He’s also been telling me that he thinks I’m a dog coming out of South Georgia," Robinson recently told UGASports. "It’s some of the toughest football that even he played and coached down here. He thinks I’m a dog."

Robinson took an official visit to Georgia June 7-9. That weekend proved to be enough for the Bulldogs to secure Robinson's commitment.