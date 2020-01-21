Auburn was considered. Florida was a true contender as well. But Georgia, the school right down the road from Vandagriff's home was where he wanted to be.

Vandagriff surprised many when he re-opened his recruitment earlier this month. Over the holiday break, he spent a lot of time with family, and that is real doubt about his commitment to the Sooners set in. He just didn't want to be that far from home.

Over the summer, five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff committed to Oklahoma . He loved the Sooners. And he still does. The signal caller just loves Georgia , the school just a few miles from home, a little more.

"The day is here; the time has come," said Vandagriff.

"I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to make decisions like this and the ability to play the sport I love. I am committed to the University of Georgia.

"This has been a long and time-consuming process, but I am thankful for it all. I want to thank all of my family, friends, coaches, and support system during this time in my life.

"The impact my family and the ones I’m closest with will never know how much this decision is for them. I couldn’t imagine the ones I love the most not being able to watch me play the sport I love. The decision to stay home has its pro’s and con’s, but in the end the pro’s outweighed the cons and this is where my heart is set.

"I would say that this commitment is different because my whole family agrees with it and I know this is right. I have prayed about it and feel good about playing for the Georgia Bulldogs here in Athens.

"The Georgia offense is capable of some extraordinary things and hopefully I can help contribute to the future success of the team and bring home a National Championship to the great state of Georgia.

"Before any of this happens, my next goal is to bring a championship to Athens, at the high school level. That is all I got; thank you for following my journey and supporting me throughout my recruiting process. It’s time to get back in the weight room and be the best quarterback I can be for the Prince Avenue football team.

“Nobody cares, work harder. Live by it."

-BV12