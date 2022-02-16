Imposing mound presence

Georgia pitcher Dylan Ross is a big guy. At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, this strapping native of Statesboro already qualifies as one of the most physically imposing pitchers the Bulldogs have had in recent years.

With the ability to throw a fastball in the upper 90s, Dylan’s talents are obvious.

However, a few minutes into a conversation with the transfer from Northwest Florida State College, you quickly realize Ross a thinking man’s pitcher as well.

“I try to look at every aspect of pitching besides just going on the mound and throwing the ball,” Ross said. “There’s so many more aspects to throwing a baseball on the mound that people don’t see. I’m talking movement prep, arm care, things like that.”

Ross—announced by head coach Scott Stricklin as Georgia’s Sunday starter—is apparently a quick study.

Whether it’s talking routine with fellow starter Jonathan Cannon or trainer Zach Adams about weekly treatment, or his long sessions with pitching coach Sean Kenny, Ross wants as much information as he can get.

“Coming in, I had a lot of conversations with most of the pitching staff, especially the older guys who have been through the SEC season,” Ross said. “Coming from JUCO, I knew it was going to be a lot different, so I got a lot of insight as far as the longevity and things like that.”

Stricklin has been impressed with what he’s seen from the big right-hander. He’s enjoyed watching the back-and-forth between Ross and Kenny.

“He’s as big and strong a kid as I’ve ever had, 6-5, 240, and he’s a really hard worker. Ross is a very deliberate about his process, and that’s the thing that’s been fun to watch,” Stricklin said. “Watching him and Coach Kenny get together and get on the same page, because it doesn’t always happen right away. Sometimes there’s a feeling out process, him trusting Coach Kenny and Coach Kenny trusting him. They’re really on the same page right now.”

Kenny says the coach-player relationship with Ross is one he really enjoys.

“He’s a learner; he wants to be good. He doesn’t just want to pitch in pro ball, he wants to be a big leaguer, and those are all good things,” Kenny said. “All of his questions all revolved around being good.”

In the fall, Stricklin admits he wasn't sure what Ross’ role would be. But after seeing his commitment coupled with his overall progress, slotting him into Georgia’s weekend rotation behind Cannon and Liam Sullivan was the choice.

“It’s been great watching Dylan the last couple of months get better and get to another level. There’s never been a question about his stuff,” Stricklin said. “I think it was just trying Coach Kenny, just trusting what we’re trying to do, trusting pitch selection and trusting the process.”

Ross said he always knew the two would ultimately get on the same page.

“It took a little bit to just get comfortable with each other. But during the recruiting process and last fall, I knew that we’d get along pretty well,” Ross said. “We have the same thought processes and philosophies when it comes to pitching.”

Ross figures to bring a lot to the mound.

While he has a fastball that tickles triple-digits, it’s the way he’s refined his breaking pitches that has him feeling better about his overall game.

“I worked a lot on my curveball during the fall and over the break, and I think I finally made some big jumps,” Ross said. “I think I’ve got better fastball command.”

Infielder Parks Harber can vouch for Ross’ effectiveness. He’s faced his teammate several times over the course of the fall and preseason camp.

“I think he’s going to bring a lot of confidence. He’s got a lot of confidence in himself, and that’s awesome as a pitcher,” Harber said. “He’s got swing-and-miss stuff. It’s mid-90s, upper-90s fastball and really, really good off-speed pitches. He throws three off-speed pitches for strikes, and as a hitter that definitely messes with you. I’m excited to play defense behind him.”

Ross is excited to be taking the mound.

“I try not to show anything (emotion), but I do try to impose my will against whoever steps in the box,” Ross said.

“The last three times he’s pitched, he’s been spectacular,” Stricklin said. “We feel we have someone as good as anybody or better going on a Sunday.”