THE LATEST: Omar Burroughs entered last weekend with a limited recruiting profile. The IMG Academy defensive back holds two offers (from Rutgers and Tennessee), but the class-of-2021 prospect has plenty of time to see his options expand, which is likely exactly what will happen because Burroughs managed to intercept four passes in a single game against powerhouse Miami Northwestern High School on Friday.

Below, Burroughs, who now has six interceptions in just two games this season, discusses his recruitment and what could be next.





IN HIS WORDS:

ON HIS TENNESSEE AND RUTGERS OFFERS:

"Rutgers, I got offered at one of the came -- at their Georgia camp. Tennessee is showing some love. The teams that's really showing love is Georgia right now. That’s the team right now."





ON UGA:

"That’s my home. It’s close to home. I’m from Savannah and there are already two Savannah boys up there. Nolan Smith is there and then, my dog, [current IMG star and Georgia commit] Warren Brinson."





ON WHAT BRINSON TELLS HIM ABOUT ATHENS:

"He tells me it’s a brotherhood there. I took a visit down there with him and I just loved the coaches, man. I loved the energy they have and how they move at practice."





ON A POSSIBLE GEORGIA OFFER:

"They are close, I think. I mean, I can’t really speak on it right now, but they’re close."





ON OTHER SCHOOLS HE WANTS TO HEAR FROM:

"LSU for sure. That’s DBU and I like what those boys have going on down there. That’s the school I’m wanting to hear from."





ON RUTGERS:



"I talked to the coach, like, two days ago. But aside from that, I don't know a lot about them. I want to take a visit up there and see."





ON POSSIBLE VISITS:

"I want to go to Rutgers. I want to check out Florida again. Hopefully, Miami, too. I want to go to Georgia Tech one more time, too."



