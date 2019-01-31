CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Rashad Battle is a long 2020 DB out of Creekside. Rivals.com

NORCROSS, Ga. — It is that time. The 7v7 season is starting up, so tryouts are being held, and Hustle Inc. held their first of two tryouts Sunday. Hustle Inc. is based out of Atlanta and has one of the top teams in the country. After watching close to 200 players compete, here are 10 players that impressed. SOUTHEAST SPOTLIGHT: Who is on flip alert?



The recruitment for Battle has recently picked up. He has added offers from Duke, Kansas and Maryland among others the last couple of weeks. He is a long cornerback who covers a lot of ground in a hurry. His length is a real asset at his position. He played the ball well and as he fills out his frame, he is only going to get better.

Bullard is a new name. He is only a sophomore, so he was on the opposite side at first working with the 15u team, but after a strong performance, he got called over to play with the older guys. He is a very confident player who was in on rep after rep making plays. He had numerous pass break-ups, and at his size, he is going to draw a lot of attention as his name gets out there. He did enough for us to create him a profile on Rivals.com.

Capers stands out immediately due to his size and length at wide receiver. Rivals.com broke this week that he is down to four schools — Arkansas, Clemson, Florida and South Carolina. He is looking to make a decision in the next month or so. What stood out as much as anything Sunday was his route-running. He was making decisive, sharp cuts and creating good separation. His hands were consistent too.

Dixon is out there competing, learning and working to get better. He has a lot of tools college coaches really like. LSU is the most recent school to offer. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are some of the others who have pulled the trigger. He is still raw, but he is a big quarterback with a great frame, a live arm and a really high ceiling. He is showing development with his accuracy and footwork early this year.

What hasn’t already been said about this five-star athlete? Gilbert is a freak. What was most impressive about Gilbert at this event was the fact that he was there to compete. Not many top 10 prospects in the country would have been there doing drills, going hard for three hours and having fun doing it. He is an elite talent looking at Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee. He made all the plays and he was a difficult match-up for anyone.

This is a freshman to know. He has an offer from Bowling Green, but he is going to add a lot more than that. The 2022 cornerback out of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood was as smooth in the drills as anyone. He has such fluid hips, then you see the length and footwork, and you can expect this young man to be a major Power 5 target much sooner than later. His dream school is LSU.

Stockton is a young quarterback, but you would not know it when watching him compete. The 2022 quarterback has already picked up offers from Arkansas State, Army, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and Tennessee Tech. He will add plenty more. He threw for 2,917 yards and 34 touchdowns as a freshman. He is such a smart quarterback. He throws with good timing, good accuracy and receivers love playing with him.

Smith has added offers from Coastal Carolina, Tennessee State and Western Kentucky the last couple of weeks. Boston College offered him first and he is visiting the Eagles this weekend. Smith is a technician. He can play corner or slot and he is a smart player with great awareness. He is physical and had a high success rate in coverage Sunday.

The quarterback group was strong and Swann was another one that stood out. He is another freshman, but with his size and arm strength, he is going to have many schools checking in on him in the coming years. No offers yet, but they will come. Swann is a name to track.