Georgia is ready to run it back. The second official visit weekend of June has arrived. The Bulldogs are currently expected to welcome 16 official visitors to campus for the June 7-9 weekend. UGASports takes a look at the top storylines surrounding this weekend in Athens.

One more swing at David Sanders Jr.

This weekend's headliner is five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. Georgia has had the Charlotte native circled as a priority target for years at this point. On top of that, offensive line coach Stacy Searels is one of Sander's longest-standing relationships. Georgia, once viewed as the favorite, has seemed to be slipping in this recruitment in recent weeks. But the Bulldogs got him on campus for the scavenger hunt and now he returns for his official visit. It might not end up being enough to land Sanders' commitment, but the Bulldogs will undoubtedly pull out all the stops for him this weekend.

Huge group of defensive back talent on campus

Of the 16 visitors this weekend, five are slated to play defensive back in college. The top-ranked among that group is five-star safety DJ Pickett. Georgia seems to be looking up at schools such as LSU and Miami in Pickett's recruitment, but it will get another chance to impress this weekend. Jontae Gilbert is another prospect who will be in town, but seems likely to end up elsewhere at this point. For the other three, the Bulldogs are right in the thick of it. Georgia is in the top four for California corner Chuck McDonald III, joined by Oregon, USC, and Alabama. The Bulldogs are fighting Auburn and Miami for Alabama safety/star Eric Winters. Valdosta athlete Todd Robinson, who Georgia now sees as a defensive back, has official visits to Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee in June to go along with the stop in Athens. By the end of the cycle, this weekend could be seen as a pivotal one in the formation of the defensive back class.

Pair of receiver targets in town

For the second straight weekend, receivers coach James Coley will have a pair of targets in town. The headliner is in-state product CJ Wiley. The Milton pass-catcher has soared to the top of Georgia's priority list since Coley took over. The Bulldogs are mainly battling USC and LSU for Wiley's commitment. The other target is Derek Meadows out of Las Vegas. He is coming off an official visit to Michigan and also has Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, and LSU in his top five.

Notes on other visitors

- In addition to Sanders, Georgia will host offensive linemen Dontrell Glover and Malachi Goodman on official visits. The Bulldogs have surged in Glover's recruitment since he decommitted from Alabama in April. Georgia appears to be the favorite at this point, although Tennessee is battling as well. Goodman also visited Georgia earlier this year. - Interior defensive linemen Charles House and Christian Garrett will be in attendance. Garrett's recruitment looks to be a Georgia-Clemson battle with the Bulldogs holding the slight lead. Georgia is sandwiched between official trips to Alabama and Tennessee for House. - Outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe will play host to Mariyon Dye and Jared Smith. Hailing from Indiana, Dye has made multiple unofficial visits to Georgia. He is coming off an official visit to Purdue. Smith is a prospect who might be a bit lower on the priority list, but he also has a long-standing relationship with the coaching staff. - Georgia landed Zayden Walker at inside linebacker this week. Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will host two more targets this weekend in Ty Jackson and Tavion Wallace. Wallace in particular has been complimentary of the Bulldogs as of late.

Complete visitor list