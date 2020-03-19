Georgia basketball Rodney Howard is placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal, the freshman from Ypsilanti, Mich. confirmed Thursday night via text to UGASports.

Howard said his name should be in the portal Friday morning. Jeff Goodman was first with the news.

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Howard played sparingly for the Bulldogs, averaging just 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

With Howard leaving, that will give head coach Tom Crean two more available scholarships for 2020. The Bulldogs already have signatures from guard K.D. Johnson and Mikal Stars, along with forwards Jonathan Ned and Josh Taylor.

Two transfers to possibly keep an eye on are sophomore Pittsburgh guard Trey McGowens and Louisville guard Darius Perry, who will do so as a grad transfer.

Last season, McGowens averaged 11.5 points and 3.6 assists and a team-high 1.9 steals per game for the Panthers, while Perry averaged 5.2 points a game in 31 games this season. He made 26 starts and averaged 19.6 minutes a game but didn’t play more than 17 minutes in any of the final 10 games of the season.

The Bulldogs finished 16-16 in the second year under Crean.