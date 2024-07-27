UGASports takes a look at how we got here.

The 2026 Rivals250 defensive back's recruitment has exploded over the past year. But in the end, despite offers from coast to coast, the Jonesboro product decided to stay home and commit to Georgia.

Jontavius Wyman decided he didn't need to wait anymore.

Fall 2022

Wyman spends his freshman season at Jonesboro playing quarterback. According to his Twitter, he passed for over 900 yards, ran for 520, and scored over 15 touchdowns.

April 2023

Wyman visits Georgia for a spring practice on April 6. He posts a photo on Twitter with Carson Beck.

June 2023

Wyman begins playing some defensive back. He receives his first offer from Pittsburgh on June 15.

September 2023

In a game against Dutchtown, Wyman records three interceptions and returns two for touchdowns. He adds a receiving touchdown as well.

Later that month Wyman receives offers from Georgia Tech, Florida, Tennessee, UCF, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas, LSU, and Michigan.

April 2024

Wyman returns to Athens for a spring practice on April 2. Afterward, he tells UGASports that the Bulldog coaches "were showing a lot of attention to me, showing me around and stuff, showing I mattered to the program."

May 2024

Georgia offers Wyman on May 9.

July 2024

Wyman commits to the Bulldogs on July 27.