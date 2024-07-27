How we got here: Jontavius Wyman commits to Georgia
Jontavius Wyman decided he didn't need to wait anymore.
The 2026 Rivals250 defensive back's recruitment has exploded over the past year. But in the end, despite offers from coast to coast, the Jonesboro product decided to stay home and commit to Georgia.
UGASports takes a look at how we got here.
Fall 2022
Wyman spends his freshman season at Jonesboro playing quarterback. According to his Twitter, he passed for over 900 yards, ran for 520, and scored over 15 touchdowns.
April 2023
Wyman visits Georgia for a spring practice on April 6. He posts a photo on Twitter with Carson Beck.
June 2023
Wyman begins playing some defensive back. He receives his first offer from Pittsburgh on June 15.
September 2023
In a game against Dutchtown, Wyman records three interceptions and returns two for touchdowns. He adds a receiving touchdown as well.
Later that month Wyman receives offers from Georgia Tech, Florida, Tennessee, UCF, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas, LSU, and Michigan.
April 2024
Wyman returns to Athens for a spring practice on April 2. Afterward, he tells UGASports that the Bulldog coaches "were showing a lot of attention to me, showing me around and stuff, showing I mattered to the program."
May 2024
Georgia offers Wyman on May 9.
July 2024
Wyman commits to the Bulldogs on July 27.