How we got here: 5-star Elijah Griffin commits to Georgia

Jared Curtis de-commits
Georgia got some bad recruiting news when 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis de-committed from the Bulldogs.
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas
Find out all the statistical info that you don't know as Georgia travels to Austin to take on the top ranked Longhorns
The Matchup: Georgia at Texas
We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Texas using PFF ratings from the season.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'That's why they're undefeated'
Kirby Smart praised Texas for its strong showing in the first half of the 2024 regular season.
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Texas
Inside, it's time for another edition of Opposition Research. We check in with Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.
Georgia’s early faith in Elijah Griffin has now paid off.
The Bulldogs were the first offer for the five-star defensive lineman during his eighth-grade year. Just over four years later, Griffin is now the newest member of Georgia’s 2025 class.
UGASports takes a look at how we got here.
