Many thought the COVID-19 pandemic and recruiting dead period would slow the recruiting process down for most recruits. It instead has had the opposite effect. Commitments started coming at an exponential rate, with many top prospects deciding they wanted to end their recruitments. We are taking a look at where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stand. Up next are the running backs. Top 5 uncommitted QBs



Top contenders: Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama Recruiting outlook: Wheaton appears to be taking his time before announcing a commitment. He wants to get his official visits done beforehand, so it could be a while before there is some movement in his recruitment. Texas, Oklahoma, and LSU got Wheaton on campus already and Alabama is in regular contact, but he does give much about his recruitment away. Wheaton’s recruitment will be one to watch as the recruiting process rolls on. Farrell’s take: Wheaton is a tough one to call because he’s so quiet and doesn’t give anything away. He has some big-time options obviously and could end up at any of them, but I feel that Oklahoma has had the edge here since his early visit.

Top contenders: Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame Recruiting outlook: The pandemic and recruiting dead period have really disrupted Edwards’ recruitment because he had a number of important visits planned for the spring. Oklahoma, Texas, and Florida were supposed to host him for visits but those trips have obviously been postponed. Michigan seems like the favorite, but Georgia is in the thick of this race as well. Alabama and Notre Dame aren’t going anywhere either. Edwards isn’t rushing into a decision, so keep an eye on him over the next few months. Farrell’s take: Edwards, like Wheaton, has plenty of big-time options and keeps things quiet for the most part when it comes to recruiting. Michigan is the home state school and i feel they are still in the driver's seat especially with the pandemic potentially keeping more kids closer to home.

Top contenders: Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, Stanford, Georgia, Alabama Recruiting outlook: LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Stanford, and Texas A&M have already hosted Johnson, but more visits are on tap for later in this recruiting cycle. Once the dead period is over, look for him to try to get to Alabama and Georgia to get a closer look at his opportunities there. There aren’t any plans for a commitment in the near future, so expect his upcoming visits to carry a lot of weight. Farrell’s take: Texas and Oklahoma are certainly in this as is LSU and he hopes to take visits to others schools but the proximity to home and need at running back for Texas A&M gives them the edge here.

Top contenders: Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, Notre Dame Recruiting outlook: Brown seems to like the Sooners a great deal but they aren’t running away with Brown’s recruitment just yet. Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, and Notre Dame are all staying close with Brown in hopes of getting more of his attention. Visits could play a big role in his recruitment going forward but no decision date is set.

Farrell’s take: Oklahoma has the edge for Brown and he won’t impact Wheaton one way or the other as they are completely different backs and OU wants him as a defensive back first. Barring a surprise I think he continues the California pipeline to OU.