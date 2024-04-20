Ryan Montgomery has had Georgia on his mind for years.

Montgomery visited Athens for the first time in 2022, after his freshman season of high school football. Coming out of that visit, Montgomery recognized Georgia as a place he wanted to be later in his career.

Many twists and turns followed over the next 24 months. But as of April 17, 2024, Montgomery finally is a Bulldog.

"Honestly it really hasn’t even hit me yet," Montgomery said. "I’m committed to freakin’ Georgia. It’s crazy."