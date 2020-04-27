We are just a few days removed from Georgia having two offensive tackles taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. Today, we are going to look at how many offensive linemen the Bulldogs can take for the Class of 2021. Although Georgia's previous offensive line coach, Sam Pittman, is now the head coach at Arkansas, his replacement Matt Luke should have an easy product to sell on the recruiting trail.

Offensive Line Room (On Scholarship) Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Ben Cleveland (RS) Trey Hill (RS) Owen Condon (RS) Xavier Truss (RS) Justin Shaffer Jamaree Salyer Warren Ericson (RS) Warren McClendon (RS) Clay Webb (RS) Broderick Jones Tate Ratledge Sedrick Van Pran Chad Lindberg Austin Blaske Devin Willock Cameron Kinnie

COMMITS

Rivals100 offensive tackle Micah Morris was the first commit for new offensive line coach Matt Luke for the class of 2021. The 6-foot-5, 334-pound lineman committed to the Bulldogs earlier this month. Morris will likely cross-train between tackle and guard when he arrives in Athens.

EXPECTED OFFENSIVE LINE SPOTS IN THE CLASS

After taking seven total offensive linemen in the class of 2020, I would expect it to be a rather small class at the position this time around. Georgia will lose two seniors, but two other starters will also be draft-eligible: Jamaree Salyer and Trey Hill. This will be Salyer's first season as a full-time starter, and it will likely be at tackle. But a good season could open up some options for leaving early. So Georgia will lose anywhere from two to four linemen following the 2020 season. Thus, we can expect a small o-line class which will only consist of three to four spots when signing day arrives. That fourth spot could be a late decision after the staff gets a better understanding of who, if any, might leave early for the NFL.

TARGETS

It looks to be another SEC battle brewing between Alabama and Georgia for five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims. The Bulldogs might have had the upper-hand before Pittman left for Arkansas, but appear to be trailing the Crimson Tide by a small margin heading into the summer. This could be a battle all the way until signing day for the No. 2 nationally-rated prospect.

While Georgia might trail Alabama for the No. 1-rated offensive lineman in the state, it looks to be the other way around for the state's No. 2 rated lineman. Rivals100 offensive tackle Terrence Ferguson also has Florida State, LSU, and Texas A&M in the mix, but it looks to be another Smart-Saban showdown. The Bulldogs are hoping to land the in-state trifecta above, but several other names could start to emerge if they miss on one of the two above prospects.