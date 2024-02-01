How Georgia prepared Javon Bullard for the NFL
MOBILE – It’s a comparison you hear a lot from Georgia players taking part in practice for Saturday’s Senior Bowl (1 p.m., NFL Network).
The plays and schemes being introduced to players this week at Hancock Whitney Stadium aren’t very different from the ones being used in Athens.
Former Bulldog safety Javon Bullard noticed that rather quickly.
“There’s a lot of similarities with what we do at Georgia. It wasn’t a lot different,” Bullard said. “We run a lot of the same defensive schemes, so it wasn’t too hard to learn at all.”
Bullard is one of six safeties on the American team, a group that includes former Bulldog Tykee Smith, and Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson.
“It’s been going good,” Bullard said of his first two days. “The competition is great, but that’s what we’re here for.”
For Bullard, that’s nothing new.
As a former three-star, Bullard may not have arrived at Georgia with many expectations. That soon changed over a three-year career that saw him win Defensive MVP honors in the playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl against Ohio State and later in the national championship against TCU.
“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder. But in this game, you’ve got to play with an edge anyway,” Bullard said. “Being a three-star probably added a little salt to the wound, but you can’t worry about what the naysayers say, you’ve got to be who you are, and believe in yourself.”
Playing at Georgia helped that mindset immensely.
“You have to be a man to go to Georgia or it's going to make you a man,” shrugged Bullard, who’s hoping to leave a similar impression with NFL personnel.
Bullard (5-foot-10, 197 pounds) said lessons learned at Georgia are already coming in handy.
“I want to improve everything. Tackling, playing the ball, angles, everything. You can always enhance your game,” Bullard said. “We’ve got a saying, better never rest. No matter how good you think you are, you can be better. That’s the mindset and it’s always going to be the mindset.”
Bullard – projected by many analysts to be a second-day pick in the NFL Draft – said he leaves Georgia with absolutely no regrets.
“I love Georgia. I gave my all to Georgia, they gave me nothing but love. But that chapter is over in my life. I’m on to bigger and better things,” he said. “I appreciate what they’ve done for me, all the fans, all the ups and downs, trials, and tribulations that we went through together, along with all the great accomplishments. I’m just extremely blessed.”
But just because he’ll be gone, Bullard leaves knowing the cupboards at safety are anything but bare.
In junior Malaki Starks, the position is being left in good hands.
“Malaki is probably one of the most athletic people I’ve ever met. He comes to work day in and day out. He’s going to be a phenomenal player,” Bullard said. “He’s probably the best safety in the country coming back next year. I’m excited for him. I’m definitely going to stay in touch with him. He’s always going to be one phone call away from me.”