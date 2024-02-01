MOBILE – It’s a comparison you hear a lot from Georgia players taking part in practice for Saturday’s Senior Bowl (1 p.m., NFL Network).

The plays and schemes being introduced to players this week at Hancock Whitney Stadium aren’t very different from the ones being used in Athens.

Former Bulldog safety Javon Bullard noticed that rather quickly.

“There’s a lot of similarities with what we do at Georgia. It wasn’t a lot different,” Bullard said. “We run a lot of the same defensive schemes, so it wasn’t too hard to learn at all.”

Bullard is one of six safeties on the American team, a group that includes former Bulldog Tykee Smith, and Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson.

“It’s been going good,” Bullard said of his first two days. “The competition is great, but that’s what we’re here for.”

For Bullard, that’s nothing new.

As a former three-star, Bullard may not have arrived at Georgia with many expectations. That soon changed over a three-year career that saw him win Defensive MVP honors in the playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl against Ohio State and later in the national championship against TCU.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder. But in this game, you’ve got to play with an edge anyway,” Bullard said. “Being a three-star probably added a little salt to the wound, but you can’t worry about what the naysayers say, you’ve got to be who you are, and believe in yourself.”