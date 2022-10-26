Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, Robby Ashford—they all could hurt defenses both through the air and on the ground. Their legs, most specifically their ability to scramble and extend plays, caused headaches for Kirby Smart and the defensive coaching staff.

Richardson hasn't always been sharp in the passing game this season. He's completing 56.8 percent of his passes for 1,367 yards, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

But his legs make him a truly dangerous player. Richardson is second on the team in rushing attempts (56), rushing yards (395), and rushing touchdowns (six).

"He's grown a lot, and he's gotten considerably better to me during this season. Like, from the start of the season, game one, you watch every game in sequence, and you say, man, this guy is growing and getting better," Smart said. "He can take off at any point in time, and you don't know who's going to have him or who can get him down. He's got elite arm talent in terms of strength."

The Gators design runs for Richardson a little more than other quarterbacks Georgia has faced this season. But Smart said those aren't the plays where Richardson kills defenses.

"I think they value him, and they know you can't take that kind of pounding over and over again in our league," Smart said. "It's the draws, the converted runs, where he takes off that he's really elite at. They've got some 60 and 70-yard runs that you might say are a designed run, but they're not. It makes it really hard to defend, because most coaches try to defend the pass by covering people, and the worst thing you can do sometimes is cover everybody and this guy takes off, because it puts your defense all spread out around the field.”

Safety Christopher Smith faced off with Richardson in last year's Georgia win. He said he got an idea of Richardson's abilities, albeit in a different offense.

Defensive lineman Zion Logue also played in Georgia's win over Florida last season. Going into this year's contest, the Bulldogs have a plan to bottle up the Gator signal caller.

"We know we’ve got to keep him in the cage, trap him to the left side," Logue said. "We know he wants to get to his right. Just doing little things like that, just keep him in the pocket and let our guys cover."

Success will come down to discipline. As inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson explained, that applies to all aspects of the defense—eyes, technique, playing the correct assignment, and so on.

If the results from earlier this season are any indication, the Bulldogs have what it takes to limit Richardson on Saturday afternoon. That would go a long way toward helping Georgia beat Florida for the fifth time in seven tries under Smart.