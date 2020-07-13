UGASports - How Georgia landed New Jersey's 'best-kept secret' in the 2020 class

Devin Willock’s high school coaches at New Jersey’s Paramus Catholic often wonder what it would have been like if he was with the program a full four years. Willock transferred to the parochial school from New Milford, a Group 1 public school, after his sophomore season. In New Jersey, the best football schools are in the Big North Conference’s United Division. While Willock was a dominant player among his peers at New Milford at 6-foot-7 and almost 360 pounds, a lot of body transformation needed to take place before he could become the player who started receiving Power 5 attention as a recruit.

For a kid his size, it was never going to be an overnight transition. But there was never a day Willock wanted to take off. In his first summer at Paramus Catholic, he embraced a full day of workouts, which involved running and lifting in the mornings with three-hour practices to come.

He kept working, even amid the struggles he endured as a junior playing on both the offensive and defensive lines against much better competition.

And in the spring before his senior season, Paramus Catholic head coach John Whitehead began to notice Willock had what it took to become the kind of prospect who should land an offer anywhere in the country.

“Two things -- his size and he’s very coachable,” Whitehead said. “He doesn’t miss a practice. He’s very good in the weight room. He doesn’t say anything on the field. For his size, he’ll get out there and run all day. He’s very coachable, knowledgeable.”

In New Jersey, the best football players all end up in the Big North Conference. Paramus, for example, has churned out Jabrill Peppers, Rashan Gary and Juwann Bushell-Beatty. The fact that Willock attended New Milford for two years, in retrospect, is a bit of a surprise, seeing how good he turned out to be during his senior season.

Always a big kid, Whitehead said the first task was for Willock to change his body type. When he enrolled at Paramus Catholic, he wasn’t built for major high school or college football. While he played a lot as a junior, he struggled at times against the better competition. He wasn’t as quick yet. He was in the process of losing a lot of body fat. But never once did Willock complain.

“He was going up against good kids,” Whitehead said. “I think he realized, ‘Hey I have to get in shape and I have to get much better if I’m going to compete at this level.’ He did. He took to it. He’s a worker, he’s not going to shy away.”

Whitehead estimated that Willock lost about eight or nine inches from his abdominal area over the winter of his junior season. Willock was being guided in the weight room by strength coach Chris Maldonado, who brought a college-style approach to Paramus Catholic’s strength and conditioning program. From the moment he arrived at Paramus Catholic, Willock was instructed to run a lot more than he ever had before. The weightlifting exercises were drastically different. As he lost body fat, the muscles in his back, chest and arms started to show more. His feet became quicker.

“Once he got going, he never looked back at all,” Maldonado said. “He would like to say, ‘It was all gas no brakes.’ He knew what he was here for. He knew what he wanted to accomplish. In that first year we got Devin, he came in around 360 pounds. Going into his senior year he was around 335. We melted a lot of that baby fat off of him. It impacted his production and level of play. He felt much better. He wasn’t as sluggish. His feet were moving better. He was stronger.”