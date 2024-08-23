PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
How Georgia is helping its transfer receivers acclimate

Georgia wide receiver Michael Jackson III (13) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Dominic Lovett knows what it's like to be a transfer receiver at Georgia.

He transferred from Missouri to the Bulldogs last spring. Lovett then spent much of 2023 learning and acclimating to Georgia's program and offensive system.

Lovett is now in his second year as a Bulldog. He and his teammates are taking it upon themselves to help the transfer trio of London Humphreys, Colbie Young, and Michael Jackson III get comfortable in Athens.

"We would like literally as a team after practice sit down, watch film, and all of us go over our goods, our bads, our ups, and our downs because if you can't take constructive criticism from your own teammates, then you won't be able to take it from anybody," Lovett said. "We as a team help each other. We don't nag on each other or get on each other. We just try to help each other out. We try to help each other grow."

Lovett said the entire receiver room has grown more comfortable with the offense during preseason practice. The group is learning all the receiver positions instead of just their own.

As for the transfers, Lovett feels they are settling in nicely.

Lovett said Young has "been growing." Humphreys reminded Lovett a bit of himself when he first arrived at Georgia.

As for Jackson, who comes to Athens from USC?

"Mike Jack doesn't actually talk much," Lovett said. "He's kind of a to himself guy. Along with the other new guys, he's becoming adapted to the playbook and being interchangeable."

Lovett, meanwhile, is looking forward to a big second season as a Bulldog.

"You just kind of start from, like, day one all over again," Lovett said. "You just start from scratch and you just start over. You can't get bored with the process. You can't get bored with, like, doing it over and over and over again. The separation is in the preparation. That's what we say, so it's just like another go-around with the same goal."

