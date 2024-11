The 2025 cycle is nearing its end.

With just a couple of weeks until Early Signing Day, Rivals released its newest edition of the 2025 Rivals250. Georgia has six commits in the top 50, nine in the top 100, and 16 in the top 250.

UGASports breaks down where each Georgia commit, as well as the Bulldogs' remaining targets, ranked in the new Rivals250, as well as notable rises and falls.