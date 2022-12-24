The Class of 2023 signing class looks good for the Bulldogs, but there are many things I'm wondering about. Maybe some perspective would help. Here are some of the answers in terms of signing day classes within the last 25 years.

When was the last time Georgia did not have a quarterback in its class?

Let’s start at the most recent.

Looking at 2015, the Bulldogs did not have a quarterback among their 29 commitments. Although, five-star athlete Terry Godwin did throw a pass for Georgia. How many remember the 44-yard touchdown to Malcolm Mitchell in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl against Penn State? He became the first wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass since 1998.

2008 was another class that did not sign a quarterback. There were a few players in that class that played multiple positions such as Richard Samuel and Brandon Boykin, but neither lined up as quarterback.

2003 did not have a quarterback in the class as well. I guess it would have been tough to get into the game if you had established signal callers as David Greene and D.J. Shockley in front of you.

-----

This was a great class in terms of wide receivers (not to mention transfers). What other wide receiver classes compare for the Dawgs?

Once again, I looked at the 2008 class. It didn’t have a lot in numbers, but A.J. Green and Tavarres King is a pretty good one-two punch. Both players are in the top three on Georgia’s career touchdown reception list. If you want, you can add Boykin to the list as well since he caught two touchdown passes of his own.

But what about the 1999 class? Reggie Brown, Michael Johnson and Damien Gary provided a lot of excitement for Bulldog fans. Durell Robinson had a few moments for the Dawgs, but he and Vince Faison did not live up to their ranking and hype.

-----

What about tight ends? Georgia has two signed now and maybe a third down the road. When was the last time Georgia had three tight ends in a class?

In 2002 and 2003, Georgia signed three tight ends in each class. However, one was the same player. In 2002, the Bulldogs signed Leonard Pope, Martrez Milner and Michael Turner. However, Pope enrolled at Hargrave Military Academy and then resigned the following year as well. So, the class of 2003 included: Pope, Trahern Holden and Coleman Watson. Watson is the answer to one of my favorite trivia questions… who caught Matthew Stafford’s first touchdown as a Bulldog? It is Watson and that also happened to be his only career reception at Georgia.

-----

Is this the best linebacker class ever for Georgia or at least in recent years?

Between Raylen Wilson, Troy Bowles, CJ Allen, and if you count edge rushers such as Samuel M’Pemba, Damon Wilson and Gabriel Harris (listed on rivals as defensive ends or maybe outside linebackers) that is an outstanding group of players.

Here are some other great classes in recent years.

In 2003, Odell Thurman and Marcus Howard were the highlights of the class, but Jarvis Jackson and Danny Verdun-Wheeler had their moments, too. Howard’s performance in the 2008 Sugar Bowl is legendary.

Rennie Curran, the tackling machine, led the 2007 linebacking class. But if you are counting edge rushers as well, you must include Justin Houston in that class. He is still wreaking havoc on NFL quarterbacks today.

In 2015, current NFL All-Pro Roquan Smith would go on to put up great numbers for the Dawgs as did D’Andre Walker. The class had other players that made a notable play here and there such as Jonathan Ledbetter, Michael Barnett, Natrez Patrick and Juwan Taylor.

The 2018 class had Quay Walker and Channing Tindall who were great and a slew of others that made big-time plays after transferring from the Bulldogs.

The 2019 class had Travon Walker, who was the first pick taken in the 2022 NFL Draft as well as Nolan Smith and Trezman Marshall.

It is still early, but the class of 2021 with Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon looks pretty good.

Two other classes have a lot of what-ifs.

The 1999 class was highlighted by Kendrell Bell who made so many big plays but did not play nearly enough games for the Dawgs and Charles Grant who starred at many positions for the Bulldogs, but getting sacks is what he did best. Jessie Miller was another potentially great player for Georgia, but never panned out for the red and black.

The 2000 class was great, too. There was a lot of talent and players who wound up at other positions. Three-time All-American David Pollack played several different positions but settled in at defensive end. He got to the quarterback like no one else, but he did so much more. Thomas Davis is another example. Davis played safety for Georgia, but is one of the best linebackers in the NFL in the 2000s. The class also had edge rusher Marquis Elmore, who battled so many injuries throughout his career and never got a chance to shine for the Dawgs.



