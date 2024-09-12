Georgia baseball fall notebook

There’s no question that fall practice for Georgia’s baseball team has a different feel than it typically does.

With Phase 2 of the $45 million renovation project at Foley Field well underway, the Bulldogs are holding their fall practice at nearby Athens Academy.

But head coach Wes Johnson isn’t complaining.

With the new player amenities currently being constructed, the wait will be worth it.

“I think people will look at it differently. I’ll tell you how we’re looking at it from a players’ perspective, player amenities … it will be in the top of the SEC,” He said. “I mean, I love our stadium. I don't ever think we should have the biggest stadium. I've been to other places. It’s great on that SEC weekend when it's sold out. But on that Tuesday night when it's cold and raining and the place holds whatever, 10,000, and there's 1,000 in there, it's different, man. I think our stadium size is perfect. So, long story short, where would I put us? We'll be in the top half of the league.”

Included in the project will be a much-needed pitching lab, new hitting areas, and coaches’ offices. The natural turf is also being replaced with an artificial surface, already used by approximately half the teams in the SEC.

The reason was to make upkeep easier and allow the baseball program to host more events and camps than it’s been able to do in previous years.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are using the facilities at Athens Academy.

“I owe a lot to our grounds crew. They came out, reworked the field, and leveled it out. I mean, the field and facilities were already in good shape, but they just kind of brought it up even one more notch,” Johnson said. “We put in a new bullpen down the left field line. We added a few other things, you know, to the field out there, the game field. We redid the mound and so forth. So yeah, it’s going, man. We couldn’t ask for more.”

Three batting cares ensure hitters have plenty of opportunity to get in their swings.

“Having space to get a bunch done is really nice,” catcher Henry Hunter said. “We have the three hitting cages where we can get a ton done, too. We’re just embracing it and taking the role of being gritty and accepting the challenge that’s been put in front of us.”

Not all of the team is using the facilities at once.

With approximately 50 players currently on the roster, different groups are coming in from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., depending on their class schedule.

Johnson said the Bulldogs are expected to be in their new digs at Foley Field shortly after Christmas and in plenty of time for preseason practice.