Georgia baseball fall notebook

in other news
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference
UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.
Key points from Smael Mondon's September 23 press conference
Linebacker Smael Mondon spoke to the media on Monday. Below are the highlights of what he had to say.
in other news
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.
There’s no question that fall practice for Georgia’s baseball team has a different feel than it typically does.
With Phase 2 of the $45 million renovation project at Foley Field well underway, the Bulldogs are holding their fall practice at nearby Athens Academy.
But head coach Wes Johnson isn’t complaining.
With the new player amenities currently being constructed, the wait will be worth it.
“I think people will look at it differently. I’ll tell you how we’re looking at it from a players’ perspective, player amenities … it will be in the top of the SEC,” He said. “I mean, I love our stadium. I don't ever think we should have the biggest stadium. I've been to other places. It’s great on that SEC weekend when it's sold out. But on that Tuesday night when it's cold and raining and the place holds whatever, 10,000, and there's 1,000 in there, it's different, man. I think our stadium size is perfect. So, long story short, where would I put us? We'll be in the top half of the league.”
Included in the project will be a much-needed pitching lab, new hitting areas, and coaches’ offices. The natural turf is also being replaced with an artificial surface, already used by approximately half the teams in the SEC.
The reason was to make upkeep easier and allow the baseball program to host more events and camps than it’s been able to do in previous years.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are using the facilities at Athens Academy.
“I owe a lot to our grounds crew. They came out, reworked the field, and leveled it out. I mean, the field and facilities were already in good shape, but they just kind of brought it up even one more notch,” Johnson said. “We put in a new bullpen down the left field line. We added a few other things, you know, to the field out there, the game field. We redid the mound and so forth. So yeah, it’s going, man. We couldn’t ask for more.”
Three batting cares ensure hitters have plenty of opportunity to get in their swings.
“Having space to get a bunch done is really nice,” catcher Henry Hunter said. “We have the three hitting cages where we can get a ton done, too. We’re just embracing it and taking the role of being gritty and accepting the challenge that’s been put in front of us.”
Not all of the team is using the facilities at once.
With approximately 50 players currently on the roster, different groups are coming in from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., depending on their class schedule.
Johnson said the Bulldogs are expected to be in their new digs at Foley Field shortly after Christmas and in plenty of time for preseason practice.
No exhibition games this fall
Although the Bulldogs will start holding scrimmages next week at Athens Academy, Georgia will not play any exhibition games this fall.
Typically, Georgia will host a smaller program from nearby, before playing Florida in Jacksonville the night before the football game against the Gators. This year, neither will take place.
Johnson said logistics played a huge role in the decision.
“It’s like, you know, where do you want to go and who do you, and then you’ve got to load everybody up,” said Johnson, who said the deadline Georgia would have had to commit for a game against the Gators did not jibe because decisions on when the Bulldogs would be able to start fall practice was still up in the air.
At the time when we had to actually, you know, decide whether we were going, I didn't know when (the Bulldogs would be starting fall practice,” Johnson said. “There were so many unknowns. I didn't want to commit at that point and then look up and we've only had team practice for a week and we're going to play Florida.”
Charlie Goldstein set to be re-evaluated
Johnson said left-hander Charlie Goldstein (elbow) is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks.
If all goes well, look for the left-hander to start a throwing program.
“Because he had the internal brace and not a complete reconstruction, those guys ramp up a lot faster,” Johnson said. “So, if everything goes right at his checkup, in two weeks, he'll start throwing. We could see him against a hitter before sometime in December.”
For his career, Goldstein is 8-4 with a 4.64 ERA. He’s struck out 111 in 104.2 innings.
Johnson pleased with his 30 new additions
Between transfers from four-year schools (16), junior college (5), and freshmen (9), Georgia’s current roster features 30 players who were not with the program a year ago.
“I think you know me well enough to know that we went about it like very analytically,” Johnson said of his new additions. “You know, you're not going to replace 37 home runs from Charlie (Condon) and it's kind of that money ball mentality. I may not be able to replace 57 between him and Corey, right, roughly, but can I find three guys that could get us to 57?”
On paper, it appears the Bulldogs shouldn’t have any trouble scoring runs.
Sophomore Tre Phelps (.357-9-33) is poised for a huge year, with fellow returnees Slate Alford (.295-16-63) and Kolby Branch (.265-15-52) also returning after playing key roles a season ago.
They’ll have plenty of help from the newcomers, a group that includes Miami-Ohio transfer Ryland Zabrowski (a career .288 hitter with 32 homers and 112 RBI), first baseman Charlie Jones (Air Force; .344-13-52), outfielder Robbie Burnett (UNC-Asheville; .323-18-45), catcher Daniel Jackson (Wofford; .352-12-69), and outfielder Devin Obee (Duke; .309-16-50). A mid-year enrollee, Obee is a graduate transfer who will join the program in January.
There’s more.
Texas Arlington infield transfer Ryan Black (batted 336 with 57 RBI as a true freshman), FAU infield transfer Christian Adams (a .343 hitter last year), Kentucky out transfer Nolan McCarthy (a career .279 hitter with 13 homers and 78 RBI in 425 at-bats) with Georgia State first base catcher transfer Brennan Hudson (.326-12-32) also offering plenty of pop.
The Bulldogs also signed an impressive class of freshmen with Bryce Clavon, Erik Parker, Cade Brown, Jax Phillips, Cade Brown, and Max Mullinax among the youngsters to watch.
“I think we're going to have even more lineup flexibility than we had last year,” said Johnson, who also appears to have upgraded the overall talent and depth on his pitching staff.
Not only do weekend starters Leighton Finley (5-1, 4.18), Kolten Smith (9-4, 4.22), and Zach Harris (5-1, 6.83 return), but so does the versatile Brian Zeldin (5.59), among others.
Another name to keep a close eye on is redshirt sophomore Matthew Hoskins, who is going on two years removed from Tommy John surgery.
Of the newcomers, Team USA member Alton Davis, (Alabama), TJ Quinn (Ole Miss) and Brian Curley (VCU and a 17th-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates will play huge roles.
Johnson also mentioned hard-throwing ABAC transfer Jordan Stephens, Georgia State transfer Davis Chastain, Ohio State transfer Zach Brown, and Eastern Kentucky transfer Bradley Stewart as others he’s looking forward to seeing this fall.
“The depth that we have is going to be crazy. From starters to the bullpen, you can interchange anybody and everybody will fit,” Harris said. “Everyone’s got experience at this level. Plus, having guys who were with Wes last year, we’ll be able to help pass some of that to the transfers. Learning it and balancing back and forth is going to make our pitching staff really great.”