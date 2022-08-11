How Dell McGee's relationship with 5-star Mykel Williams paid off

Dell McGee gets a lot of credit for being the running back guru at Georgia and rightfully so.

The list of great backs he’s coached since joining the Bulldogs’ staff reads like a Who’s, Who. Under McGee’s watch, “Running Back U” appears open for business for seasons to come.

However, McGee’s ability to recruit running backs to Athens hasn’t been his only forte.

His ability to help recruit other positions has proven invaluable.

“As a staff, we have to go out and recruit other positions. I’m only signing one or two running backs. I’ve got a great relationship and rapport with high school coaches,” McGee said. “I feel like I can talk to any parent, any race, any socio-economic status. I try to fit in where I can, to help get the best players here.”

Freshman defensive end Mykel Williams is just one example.

Like McGee, who was a successful coach at Columbus-Carver for eight years (2005-2012) before moving into the college ranks as an analyst at Auburn, Williams also hails from Columbus, where he played for Hardaway High.

Williams was one of the nation’s top high school defenders in the Class of 2022. He was initially committed to Southern Cal before de-committing and ultimately sign with the Bulldogs.

McGee deserves a lot of the credit for making that happen.



