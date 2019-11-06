If you had to put together a list of NCAA athletes with regard to their marketability, Rodrigo Blankenship would sit near the top of the list. He receives the loudest ovation during player introductions. He’s had phrases coined around him such as “Respect the Specs” and “Hot Rod.” Even teammates recognize how rare Rodrigo’s connection to the fanbase is.

“That man’s a superstar. It’s crazy,” said defensive lineman Malik Herring. “You never see kickers get that much hype. They call Rod’s name and he gets so hyped. He loves it.”

The NCAA recently announced they intend to allow players to earn compensation based on their name, image, and likeness in the near future. Players with massive support such as Blankenship could soon benefit financially. But, sadly for the senior kicker, the decision came too late.

“It’s been an interesting development just to see how everything has unfolded,” Blankenship said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be around, but hopefully some guys that are going to be coming in the next few years get to see some benefit from it.”

As for the many different phrases and symbols that surfaced with Blankenship’s rise, he claims to have some ideas about what to do with them in the future.

“I definitely have a couple of things in mind that might be looking for a trademark when my eligibility is over,” said Blankenship. “I’ve got to keep them under wraps for now.”

As for his play, Blankenship seems to have recovered from the many mishaps that occurred against South Carolina.

“It hurts when you don’t come through,” said the senior. “At the same time, it felt the same way as if I missed that kick in the first or second quarter. Anytime I miss a field goal, it kind of stings. It bothers me. You have to just move on, because your team needs you. You can’t really sit around and mope about it.”

Head coach Kirby Smart seems to share the same mindset as his kicker.

“Rodrigo has a great psyche,” said Smart. “He’s got a great mental disposition, and he’s got a preparation mode that he goes through. He handles the mental conditioning part, and he puts himself in a good place. I think he’s bounced back really well.”

The relationship between Smart and Blankenship is a special one. It’s deeper than what you see or the conversations they have. Blankenship is the only kicker Smart has had as a head coach. Just about every time he’s called for a field goal or a point after, he’s seen number 98 trot out there.

“Yeah, the unique thing is that you go through that at a lot of other positions. It’s kind of rare that you have a kicker for this long,” said Smart. “I guess it’s rare you have any position for this long. You get used to it as a coach, because kids move on. They get opportunities and you have to replace them. That’s the beauty of college football. Every team is different from the previous one.”

Blankenship admits his relationship with Smart during his first year was much different than where they stand now.

“I think, honestly, when I first started kicking, I was very intimidated,” said Blankenship. “That could stem from a lot of things, obviously. Coach Smart is a very passionate and energetic coach. He’s not afraid to get in your face when you’re not performing at the standard the university deserves. That was a little bit of a shock to the system for me. Over the years, we’ve just come to develop a sense of trust and a really good relationship, just for me to know he has confidence in me to go out and execute my job. We have a much better relationship than in that first year, certainly.”

While their relationship has changed over the years, Smart claims there is one thing that has remained constant: Blakenship’s work ethic.

“I’ve been in the office in the off-season when he’s out there on the upper turf field just banging away and really working and pushing through,” said Smart. “But that was an off-season time when nobody else was out there. I see him and his dad in the off-season kicking with a bag of balls. There’s no telling how much he kicks at home. I can’t even imagine how much time they spend that I don’t see. Rod is a hard worker. He owns everything, and he’s really an inspiration in the room. If there’s a question in the room, Rod spits out the answer. He’s the first one. He’d be hell on Jeopardy.”



