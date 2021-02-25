Saturday’s game against South Carolina (1 p.m.) will not be Georgia’s final game of the regular season after all.

Thursday, the SEC announced that the Bulldogs will entertain No. 6 Alabama (18-6) on March 6, just four days before the start of the SEC Tournament set to begin the following week in Nashville.

The Bulldogs were originally slated to play Tennessee next Wednesday, March 3; however, that contest was moved up to Feb. 10 when Georgia’s game against Texas A&M and Tennessee’s outing versus Florida were postponed due to COVID issues with the Aggies and Gators.

Head coach Tom Crean was asked about the potential of an extra game following Georgia’s 91-78 win over LSU on Tuesday.

At the time, it was hoped that perhaps Texas A&M would be able to play, but that was not the case.

Texas A&M has not played a game since Jan. 26 when the Aggies lost to LSU 78-66.

“We’ll play another game next week. We’ll learn later in the week who that is going to be, but certainly, we plan to play,” Crean said after Tuesday’s win. “I don’t think there is any reason that we wouldn’t unless something happened with COVID with somebody else. We will wait for the league to tell us, and we’ll go, whether it’s here, on the road, we’ll be ready to roll.”

As odd as it might sound, Georgia is not out of the running for a post-season bid. With a victory Saturday against the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs (14-9, 7-9) will at least put themselves in a position to continue to play after the SEC Tournament.

When announced, the SEC’s regular-season schedule ended on March 3. The league kept next weekend open for potential make-up contests before the SEC Tournament, which is slated to begin on March 10.

The new contest with the Crimson Tide means the Bulldogs will not play Texas A&M this season. Georgia and Alabama met earlier this month on Feb. 13 in Tuscaloosa, with the Tide routing the Bulldogs 115-82.

Last year at Stegeman Coliseum, Alabama earned a 105-102 overtime win despite what was then a career-high 24 points from Sahvir Wheeler. Wheeler bettered that mark with 27 points against Florida this season.

Georgia last appeared on CBS when the Bulldogs upset No. 9 Memphis last year, 65-62, at the FedEx Forum on Jan. 4. Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds scored 16 points apiece to lead Georgia to its first non-conference road win since defeating No. 7 Louisville on Dec. 29, 1977.