The Georgia Bulldogs picked up their eleventh win of the season on Wednesday night, including their first win in conference play as the Bulldogs defeated the Volunteers 80-63. The 11 wins matches Georgia's entire win total from last season. The Dawgs were led by the duo of Anthony Edwards (26 points) and Rayshaun Hammonds (21 points). This was the first time a pair of Bulldogs had 20 or more in the same game since Hammonds and Nicolas Claxton accomplished the feat last season against Illinois State. Here are five more statistical reasons on why the Bulldogs won. 1) Defeating Tennessee at home is nothing new for Georgia. After the win, the Dawgs now hold a 40-33 advantage in Athens over the Vols. In fact, the Bulldogs have won six straight in Athens and it's mostly due to good defense. Check out the stats in the last six contests versus Tennessee:

Georgia - Last 6 Home Games vs. Tennessee Score Tennessee FG Pct 2012 57-53 (overtime) 40.0 2013 78-68 38.6 2015 56-53 35.7 2016 81-72 37.9 2018 *** 73-62 34.9 2020 80-63 40.0

2) Anthony Edwards appeared to have his hobnailed boots on early as he had 20 of his 26 points in the first half. The star freshman connected on 7-of-17 shots including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. His 26 points were the most he has scored in an SEC game so far and marked the eighth time he has scored 20 or more points. Georgia is 6-2 in those eight contests. Edwards has 306 total points this season. The record for a Georgia freshmen is 646 by Jacky Dorsey. That may be out of reach but tenth place is around the corner and its just 330 held by Eric Marbury. 3) Hammonds pulled off a 21-point performance which matched his career-high in a conference game, as he did the same in 2018 against LSU. The 21 also matched another total as you can see in this graphic comparing Wednesday’s game and his first two conference games this season –

Rayshaun Hammonds - SEC Stats First 2 SEC Games Combined Wednesday vs. Tennessee Total Points 21 21 All Field Goals 6 / 19 7 / 10 Three-Point Field Goals 3 / 9 3 / 3 Free Throws 6 / 8 4 / 5

4) One of the keys for Georgia was how the Bulldogs started. Lately the Bulldogs haven’t looked sharp off the opening tip. Here are the shooting performances of the Dawgs in first halves in conference play so far.

Georgia - First Halves of SEC Games This Season FG Pct 3-pt FG Pct 1st Half Pts Result Jan 7 vs. Kentucky 43 27 37 Loss Jan 11 at Auburn 32 29 24 Loss Wednesday vs. Tennessee 53 62 47 Win