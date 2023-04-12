When Mike Bobo was tabbed the offensive coordinator once Todd Monken left for the Baltimore Ravens, the first question most fans had was: in what ways is the offense going to change?

Many wondered what would be different about the offensive personality.

Per head coach Kirby Smart, those fans are going about it all wrong.

“Offensive personality is what you have. Whatever you have, you use what you have,” Smart said. “It’s not like we’re saying ‘Let’s cater our offense to Brock (Bowers), Ladd (McConkey), and Kendall Milton, who’s not out there; we’re not doing that.”

Indeed.

For Smart and his assistants, spring practice is the time for evaluating players. Saturday’s G-Day game (4 p.m., ESPN2) will be a continuation of that.

“We’re trying to figure out what players can help us, then we’ll worry about the plays,” Smart said. “I don’t put a lot of pressure on offensive identity in the spring.”

Evaluation is also a two-way street.

“It’s been really good. Obviously, him playing the position of quarterback, being here, he knows what we’re going through,” quarterback Carson Beck said of Bobo. “He connects and relates to us on that level because he’s done it before. He’s really positive. He does a really good job with the offense of rallying guys and getting guys going for practice. I’m really excited to keep working with him and see how it goes.”

So too, is Smart.

“We have to figure out who the quarterback is, who the guys that get the ball are, who the guys that without the ball in their hands are valuable,” Smart said. “Those are harder to find. We have about ten guys that, if you put the ball in their hands. they’re going to make plays. But who’s blocking for them? I’m a lot more interested in who that is and figuring out who that is, so that’s kind of where we are on that.”