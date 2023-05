BUFORD - Georgia sees KJ Bolden as a difference-maker in a number of ways.

The five-star athlete from Buford High School is a prospect Kirby Smart desperately wants to add to this class. A dynamic athlete, Bolden will provide a huge boost to any college team, no matter which side of the ball he ends up on. The Bulldogs also see Bolden as a player who could begin a pipeline from Buford to Athens.

With summer official visits on deck, UGASports caught up with the No. 15 player in the country to get his thoughts on Georgia's pursuit.