Here comes Brian Herrien
The Georgia backfield is loaded with guys who could start and put up big numbers if they were the lead back at many other programs. Junior D’Andre Swift is the lead back in Athens, but Brien Herrien, Zamir White, and James Cook all have starter’s attributes in their own right. So, head coach Kirby Smart will use them all.
“I know that should it be that way, that he has to carry the ball 25 times a game, I have no doubt that D'Andre Swift can do that, but it all goes back to is that necessary? You do what you have to do to win, “ Smart said. “Sometimes other guys have good skill sets. Sometimes other guys are fresher. Sometimes it's a rotation pattern. Some of our games haven't dictated where a guy can get that many carries because some of our games have been lopsided and you don't get a chance to get guys that many carries.”
Herrien should see a significant amount of carries this year as one of the backs who will spell Swift. He has seen at least 50 carries in each of the three seasons he’s played, with a high of 63 during his freshman year.
Herrien has the attributes to be a bellcow in the SEC, but he also has the experience. He’s a senior who has played in 40 games for Georgia, rushing for 923 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.
When asked about Herrien, head coach Kirby Smart didn’t just mention his athletic ability. He pointed to Herrien’s intangibles as the reason for his success and longevity in the program.
“Brian since he’s been here, he practices and plays with unbelievable toughness and effort. Every cut-up we watch on special teams and doing drills he’s at the front of the line, he’s competing. He doesn’t play a lot of special teams but he develops, it’s like that’s become a part of his trade to do those things. As a running back he’s picked up pressures better than he ever has, he runs really hard, gets tough yards, has caught the ball well out of the backfield. He’s kind of always done that but he’s never really been in the limelight and I think this is a great opportunity for him. He’s a guy who has had a really good camp and run the ball tough. He’s just been waiting on his opportunity and his opportunity is now.”
Redshirt sophomore cornerback Eric Stokes says facing Herrien one-on-one is a nightmare.
“I never know what Brian is about to do. I don’t know if he’s fixing to try to run through me or give me a lot of shake, give me moves. Brian is the real deal. He’s hard to defend out in the open.”
Look for Herrien to have a big impact on the outcome of the game this Saturday. Last year against Vanderbilt, he only carried the ball twice, with one going for a touchdown.