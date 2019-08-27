The Georgia backfield is loaded with guys who could start and put up big numbers if they were the lead back at many other programs. Junior D’Andre Swift is the lead back in Athens, but Brien Herrien, Zamir White, and James Cook all have starter’s attributes in their own right. So, head coach Kirby Smart will use them all.

“I know that should it be that way, that he has to carry the ball 25 times a game, I have no doubt that D'Andre Swift can do that, but it all goes back to is that necessary? You do what you have to do to win, “ Smart said. “Sometimes other guys have good skill sets. Sometimes other guys are fresher. Sometimes it's a rotation pattern. Some of our games haven't dictated where a guy can get that many carries because some of our games have been lopsided and you don't get a chance to get guys that many carries.”

Herrien should see a significant amount of carries this year as one of the backs who will spell Swift. He has seen at least 50 carries in each of the three seasons he’s played, with a high of 63 during his freshman year.

Herrien has the attributes to be a bellcow in the SEC, but he also has the experience. He’s a senior who has played in 40 games for Georgia, rushing for 923 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

When asked about Herrien, head coach Kirby Smart didn’t just mention his athletic ability. He pointed to Herrien’s intangibles as the reason for his success and longevity in the program.