Head coach Kirby Smart offered a bit more information on the respective injuries to wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

However, as it pertains to their status for Saturday’s game against Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS), he simply does not know.

Mitchell played briefly in Georgia’s win against Auburn. However, he has not received any significant playing time since Week 2 against Samford, suffering what Smart admitted for the first time was a high-ankle sprain.

The sophomore has also been dealing with an injury to his thumb, but it’s been the ankle that continues to be his biggest problem.

“High ankle sprains, when you talk to everybody across the NFL and across college football, it's hard to pinpoint a measurement,” Smart said. “The first thing you look for is, do they need to do the repair? They do the tightrope and things like Arian (Smith) did. His was not that kind of injury. But it is lingering.

"It's a pain in the butt. So, he's battling to come back and doing everything we ask.”

Carter, meanwhile, played sparingly against South Carolina, Kent State and Missouri due to an ankle injury. He has missed the game the last two games due to an MCL injury.

“In terms of Jalen, it's the knee right now. It's the MCL. But the degree of that, severity of that just depends on conditioning level, how fast he can get back,” Smart said. “He's working to get back and we're hopeful to get both of them back.”

Safety Christopher Smith hopes so as well.

“We’ve obviously been missing him (Carter), Smith said. “He’s a great part to our defense, but we’ve got guys behind him, a lot of young guys who have stepped in. Hopefully, we can get Jalen back here, soon.”

Smart said Carter’s ankle injury – which he suffered on the first play against Oregon – is in a good place.

His current absence, Smart said, is due strictly to his knee and not to a combination of the two.

“It just so happened that right when he got back from ankle, he got the knee. And, you know, he's a phenomenal player. I think you can look at the history there and see. And how does it affect you?” Smart said. “You know, it affects your depth more than anything. But it's not like he's a one-trick pony. I mean, he's like a -- he can really pass rush good, he can play the run, he's disruptive. It affects everything because he's a really phenomenal player and you'd like to have him out there.”

In other injury news, running back Kendall Milton (knee) is expected back. Milton took part in non-contact drills last week. Linebacker Smael Mondon (ankle) practiced toward the end of last week and per Smart "did a good job."



Also, wide receiver Ladd McConkey was limited last week in practice after tweaking his ankle against Vanderbilt. He is expected to be full go in practice this week and ready for Saturday’s game against Florida.