Here are the hot topics at the SEC Spring Meetings

When the annual SEC Spring Meetings start this week at the Sandestin Hilton in Destin, Florida, league coaches and administrators will have no shortage of topics to discuss.

The biggest is whether or not the league finally votes to move to a nine-game league schedule.

Could it happen? We’re about to find out.

Last spring, the SEC kicked the can down the road, deciding to see whether or not remaining at eight games would affect how many conference teams qualified for the new 12-team College Football Playoffs.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said during last year’s meetings. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

The outcomes did not go quite the way Sankey had hoped.

Despite a new 12-team playoff format, Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee were the only programs to qualify for the postseason. Alabama, South Carolina, and Ole Miss all finished 9-3 but were left out.

The Big Ten, which already plays a nine-game schedule, was hoping for an easy solution. Officials in that league pushed aggressively the idea of both the Big Ten and the SEC each receiving four automatic bids, which theoretically would remove the risk of playing a ninth conference game.

However, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, that move appears to have stalled.

CFP decision makers don’t meet again until mid-June.

However, the league could decide to go ahead and make the move for financial reasons.

Although no formal offer has been made, The Athletic reports that ESPN has indicated a willingness to increase its payment to the SEC if the conference adds a ninth game.

However, that doesn’t guarantee the league will take a vote this week.

That may not happen until the CFP decides whether to expand to 16 teams, as the Big Ten and SEC are pushing.

You can read more about the financial aspects in this story by The Athletic.

For his part, Sankey recently went public that he’s in favor of the league moving to nine games.

Georgia officials, thus far, have not indicated their preference.

Following Friday’s session of the UGA Athletic Association annual spring meeting at Lake Oconee, athletic director Josh Brooks was asked which way UGA would go.

“It’s no secret that we have to look out for our conference. But for President (Jere) Morehead and myself, it's our responsibility to look out for Georgia and what's best for us,” Brooks said. “So, we want to make sure that whatever decision we make puts us in the best position to get ourselves in the playoffs and as many SEC teams in the playoffs as well. Thankfully, we have a lot of faith in Commissioner Sankey and the work he's doing, and that's going to drive a lot of that."

Morehead said he did not know if Sankey would call for a vote this week or not.

Even if it doesn’t happen, there will be no shortage of topics emanating from the annual four-day session.

They are expected to include the pending House versus NCAA settlement, the ever-changing NIL landscape, revenue sharing with student-athletes, the future of the NCAA governance structure, and more.

Unlike SEC Media Days, only a limited number of media are allowed to attend the event.

Bulldog head football coach Kirby Smart will speak to those in attendance on Tuesday morning, with head basketball coach Mike White speaking privately with Bulldog beat writers.

UGASports will be live in Destin to bring you complete coverage.