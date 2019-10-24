Donnell Gresham, Jr. had the opportunity to pick from any number of schools following three-plus seasons at Northeastern.

Thankfully for Georgia, head coach Tom Crean struck a convincing chord.

“It was a long process to start,” said Gresham, Jr., who earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration prior to enrolling at UGA. “But I think though, in talking to Tom Crean through the recruiting process, that I liked what he was saying from the basketball standpoint and from the academic standpoint, to graduate, to get my Masters.”

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Gresham, Jr. gives Crean something he doesn’t have a ton of: experience.

With 10 newcomers, the Bulldogs are one of the younger teams in the SEC and figure to benefit greatly from what Gresham, Jr. is expected to bring to the floor.

At Northeastern, Gresham Jr. started 69 of 90 career games, including 59 of 67 contests over the past two seasons. He helped lead the program to a combined 46-21 mark, including a 28-8 in the Colonial Athletic Association over that time.

During that time, the Huskies won the 2018 CAA regular season title and the 2019 tournament crown, with the Minnesota native playing a huge role on both squads.

Last year, Gresham, Jr. averaged a team-high 33.7 minutes per game and a 9.7 points-per-game average, with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He finished his career as the No. 2 all-time player in school history in 3-point percentage, connecting on 41.3 percent (143-of-346) shots from beyond the arc.

Crean believes Gresham, Jr. could do even more in Athens.

“I think there's a lot more there athletically, I think there’s a lot more,” Crean said. “He knows how to play off the ball, he can play different positions. The trust factor of having a guy on the floor with his experience is a really good feeling.”

Gresham, Jr. was first contacted by Bulldog assistant Chad Dollar once his name was in the transfer portal. He said he enjoys being part of a such a young team.

“I’m trying to use my experience to help the freshmen and other players along the way,” he said. “I want to show by my actions that we have to work to get better each and every day, but also encourage them to be positive throughout the process. Don’t get too down on yourself, and always take that next-play mentality.”

Gresham Jr. said Crean has already had a positive impact on his respective game.

“I think my shooting has improved, and I think my footwork has definitely improved,” he said. “In the weight room, I feel like I’m stronger in my arms and legs, and on the court I feel quicker.”