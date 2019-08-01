Moving onto Round 3, there are eight plays remaining in the"Greatest Plays in UGA Football History" Tournament—plays which subscribers voted on to make it this far. Which plays will advance to the tourney’s final four? It’s up to you to VOTE.

The eight remaining plays consist of three passing plays, three rushing, one defensive, and one special teams play. Of note, seven different opponents represent the eight plays with Tennessee being the lone foe associated with multiple plays. In addition, four different decades are represented, including the 1980s and 2000s, featuring three plays each.

#1 seed—Greene to Johnson (2002 vs. Auburn) vs. #3 seed—The Butler Did It (1984 vs. Clemson)

The second matchup of the third round pits the David Greene-to-Michael Johnson miracle touchdown pass against Auburn in 2002 and Kevin Butler’s 60-yard game-winning field goal versus Clemson in 1984. The former play helped the Bulldogs reach the SEC Championship while the other is still a school record for longest field goal which hasn’t been eclipsed 35 years later. Greene to Johnson advanced in each of its matchups with over 92 percent of the vote, whereas Butler’s long kick easily advanced in the first round, and then upset Fran Tarkenton’s game-winning pass from 1959.

(click to enlarge)