Moving onto Round 2 of the "Greatest Plays in UGA Football History" Tournament, UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the program's greatest play. Three times a week you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves onto the next round. As subscribers, your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

#3 seed—“And, the Dawgs broke it up!” (1982 vs. Auburn) With the SEC title on the line, Georgia led its annual game against Auburn, 19-14, with 49 seconds remaining in the contest, but the Tigers had possession on the opposing 21-yard line. Facing fourth down and 17 yards to go, Auburn quarterback Randy Campbell, who had some success throwing against an outstanding Georgia secondary, dropped back to throw. He floated a lofty pass in the end zone for split end Mike Edwards. Bulldog safety Jeff Sanchez, cornerback Ronnie Harris, and Edwards all jumped for the ball, but none of them came down with it. The football dropped harmlessly to the turf and the Bulldogs, taking over on downs, were only 42 seconds away from their third consecutive conference title. On Campbell’s fourth-down pass into the end zone, Edwards, the intended target, later claimed all he saw were two Bulldog defenders leaping in front of him. Edwards had been lined up on the outside with Georgia’s Harris while Sanchez was positioned on the inside with a different receiver. As Campbell threw towards Edwards, Sanchez abandoned his man and went for the ball. Both Sanchez and Harris leaped for the ball in front of Edwards and broke up the potential-winning pass. From its 21-yard line, Georgia ran out the remaining seconds on the clock and seized a 19-14 victory.

#2 seed—Michel’s Game-Winning Overtime TD (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) With the score tied, 48-48, in the second overtime of the 2018 Rose Bowl, Georgia found itself facing second down from Oklahoma’s 27-yard line after the Sooners had failed to score in the period. Bulldog running back Sony Michel took a direct snap from the line and started to dart toward his left. Michel then followed a great block by quarterback Jake Fromm and suddenly had lots of running room. Racing towards the end zone, Michel was barely touched as he crossed the goal line with ease for a touchdown. In the part of the country where stars often come out to shine, Michel might have shined the brightest for Georgia against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. In the Bulldogs’ 54-48 win, he totaled or tied career-highs with 181 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, the last of which covered 27 yards, sending the Bulldogs to the CFB Championship Game for the first time in school history.

(click to enlarge)