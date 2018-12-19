Deangelo Gibbs’ career with Georgia appears to be seriously in doubt.

On Wednesday, head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged that the the sophomore was no longer part of the Bulldog program.

"Deangelo is currently, right now, not with the team," said Smart.

When asked if there was a door open for Gibbs to return, Smart held firm.

"He's not on the team," Smart said.

A former four-star performer, Gibbs’ career with the Bulldogs never got off the ground.

As a freshman, Gibbs appeared in only six games, making three tackles. This season, Gibbs played in seven of Georgia’s 13 contests, finishing with seven stops.

Much of Gibbs’ career was shrouded in mystery.

His freshman year, Gibbs was on the second team at cornerback before leaving the team late in the year for undisclosed medical reasons. He didn't enroll in school for spring semester.

Smart did establish that Gibbs' current absence was unrelated to what happened earlier this year.

"No, not right now. He's just not with the team," Smart said. "I wouldn't say it's the same situation as before. He just isn't currently with the team."

Gibbs, a cousin of Bulldog safety J.R. Reed, later returned in the summer. But he was never in position to contend for consistent playing time.

