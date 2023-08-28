Center Sedrick Van Pran will tell you working with Carson Beck is different than the two years he spent snapping the ball to Stetson Bennett.

Not in a bad way, mind you.

“It’s obvious a different relationship because everybody is different,” Van Pran told reporters on Monday. “Everybody has their own unique ways they like to do things.”

But so far, so good.

According to Van Pran, the biggest goal for any center-quarterback relationship is ensuring that both players are making sure they are on the same page and able to recognize what opposing defenses are attempting to do.

“Working with Carson, it’s just making sure we’re both seeing the same things. I think sometimes, on the field, you kind of get into a funk where you may just get caught up in doing your job,” Van Pran said. “I think it’s important to make sure you’re communicating with the guy behind you to make sure you’re both kind of seeing things.”

It’s not like the two are strangers.

Beck and Van Pran both arrived on campus in 2020 and have obviously worked together before.

“He jokingly says we’re reunited, so it’s good to have him back there to work with,” Van Pran said.

Head coach Kirby Smart said having a veteran center like Van Pran who has seen it all and played in some of the biggest games in school history should give Beck even more confidence as a first-time starter.

But even that may not be that big of a deal. It’s not like Beck is some rookie seeing his first collegiate snaps.

“It's probably overrated because Carson understands fronts, coverages, and pressures. He can (identify) protections, he can point runs, he can do a lot of different things,” Smart said. “He doesn't have to rely on Sedrick like maybe a new quarterback would because I don't really just see Carson that way. He understands it. He gets it. He's had a ton of reps. I think the fact that he's got somebody who has played in big moments, somebody who has snapped the ball in tough environments is comforting but as far as what Sedrick provides for Carson, it's probably reassurance."

Van Pran agrees that Beck’s comfort level is unlike a lot of first-time starters.

“On comfort level, one thing that Carson does very well is recognizing coverages. I think he does that pretty well and making anticipatory throws, understanding the concepts that go in, and understanding what the defense is in,” Van Pran said. “I think he does a good job of that, and I think he does an amazing job. Even though he’s not a vocal guy, he’s not going to go out there and yell at everybody, so when the time is needed and he feels he needs to step up, he does a good job of making sure he’s that guy for the offense.”