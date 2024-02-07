The high school team recruiting title is staying in the SEC for another year. Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart will claim the recruiting crown for the 2024 class after signing four five-stars, 19 four-stars and five three-stars. Rivals will be awarding two more 2024 recruiting champions this year – the transfer portal team champion and the comprehensive team champion, which will blend the high school and transfer portal team rankings. The latter two team champions will be crowned in the summer, prior to the teams reporting to training camp. But for the Bulldogs, this recruiting crown is Georgia’s fourth since the 2017 recruiting cycle and the SEC’s ninth-consecutive recruiting championship. In an historical context, Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class ranks No. 16 all-time, according to the team recruiting rankings formula. MORE: Team rankings for 2024 class | UGA's 2024 class

HS RECRUITING CHAMPIONS SINCE 2002 Year Program 2024 Georgia 2023 Alabama 2022 Texas A&M 2021 Alabama 2020 Georgia 2019 Georgia 2018 Georgia 2017 Alabama 2016 Alabama 2015 USC 2014 Alabama 2013 Alabama 2012 Alabama 2011 Alabama 2010 USC 2009 Alabama 2008 Alabama 2007 Florida 2006 USC 2005 USC 2004 USC 2003 LSU 2002 Texas

1. GEORGIA

2. ALABAMA

3. TEXAS

4. OHIO STATE

5. MIAMI