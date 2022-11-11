The No. 1 team in the country and the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs are headed west to face another set of Bulldogs in SEC foe Mississippi State.

There have been times during the season when head coach Mike Leach's squad has looked very impressive. There are also times in which the Bulldogs have looked overmatched.

Georgia, too, will be looking for consistency. There is no doubt that Georgia has proven its ability to show up and show out in marquee matchups. Now, can this young Georgia team go on the road and play a complete game in a matchup in which Las Vegas has the top-ranked team favored by more than two touchdowns?

Let's take a deep dive into the statistics and production.