It’s going to start costing a little more to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play in Sanford Stadium.

On Friday, the UGA Athletic Association announced that ticket prices and per-seat contribution requirements will change for the first time since 2017.

According to the UGAAA, Georgia will remain in the bottom third of total ticket costs (ticket costs plus per-seat contributions) compared to other schools in the SEC and Big Ten.

Nevertheless, changes are coming.

They include:

• Season ticket costs for 2025 will be $560 per ticket ($80 per game for seven games). There will be NO RESEATING: If you currently have season tickets, you will remain grandfathered into your seats.

Georgia hosts Marshall, Austin Peay, Charlotte, Alabama, Texas, Kentucky, and Ole Miss in 2025.

• Parking will also be modified with tiered contribution requirements and a $100 parking pass fee. (see chart at the bottom of the page).

• Regarding the changes to the per-seat contributions:

… 46.6 percent of accounts will be required to increase their contribution from 2024 with the new minimum requirements.

… The median increase amount for affected accounts is $270.

… 25 percent of affected accounts will have an increase of $130 or less.

… 16.9 percent of accounts will have their seat contribution minimums decrease (600 level and East 300 level).

… 14.3 percent of accounts will have their seat contribution minimums stay the same.

... All season ticket holders will receive emails from the UGAAA with more information.

• The per-seat contribution requirements are explained in the chart below:

“Our top priority when looking at ticket pricing models was to keep prices economical and budget friendly, while also evaluating rising operational costs,” said AD Josh Brooks. “This new model accomplishes both of those things. It allows us to provide the resources necessary to continue the championship tradition of UGA Athletics, while keeping comprehensive ticket costs in the bottom third of our national peers.”