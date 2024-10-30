Advertisement

in other news

Bulldogs find their own meaning in Florida rivalry

Bulldogs find their own meaning in Florida rivalry

Every Georgia player finds their own meaning in this weekend's rivalry matchup with Florida.

 • Jed May
The remaining spots in Georgia's recruiting class

The remaining spots in Georgia's recruiting class

UGASports takes a look at where Georgia can still add to its 2025 class.

Premium content
 • Jed May
WATCH: Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie

WATCH: Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie

Watch the videos of the Tuesday night player interviews with Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie...

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

Watch the video and read the transcript to the Kirby Smart Tuesday press conference leading up to Florida...

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference

Key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference

UGASports has the key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference on Tuesday.

 • Jed May

in other news

Bulldogs find their own meaning in Florida rivalry

Bulldogs find their own meaning in Florida rivalry

Every Georgia player finds their own meaning in this weekend's rivalry matchup with Florida.

 • Jed May
The remaining spots in Georgia's recruiting class

The remaining spots in Georgia's recruiting class

UGASports takes a look at where Georgia can still add to its 2025 class.

Premium content
 • Jed May
WATCH: Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie

WATCH: Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie

Watch the videos of the Tuesday night player interviews with Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie...

 • Patrick Garbin
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
Georgia, Texas A&M, Colorado among teams in pursuit of 4-star WR CJ Wiley
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement