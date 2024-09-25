RABUN GAP, Ga. - Bo Walker's senior year has been anything but on schedule.

The 2025 Georgia running back commit missed the early part of the season after being ruled ineligible by the GHSA following a move from Cedar Grove to Stockbridge. Walker is now back on the field for the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, which plays in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association.

Through it all, Georgia has stuck by Walker's side. Now, Walker is affirming his loyalty to the Bulldogs as well.

"I'm shutting my commitment down, man. It's over with. Go Dawgs," Walker said.