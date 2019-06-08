Georgia stands 'very high' on the list for elite 2021 RB Evan Pryor
With thirty offers already in hand before the beginning of his junior season, it's safe to say that 2021 running back Evan Pryor will command plenty of attention from top teams moving forward in hi...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news