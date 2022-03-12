Ari Watford's 2022 got off to a flying start.

Just since New Year's Day, Watford has added offers from the likes of Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, and Texas A&M, among others. The 2025 EDGE from Virginia is quickly becoming one of the top pass-rushing prospects in his class.

The latest offer came from Georgia on Thursday night. According to his tweet, the Bulldogs are Watford's "dream school."