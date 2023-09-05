Georgia sits among the top schools for No. 1 defensive end Zion Grady
Jed May
•
UGASports
Staff
September will have a distinct red and black tint for Zion Grady.
The top-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2025 class visited Georgia for the season opener against UT-Martin on Sept. 2. In two weeks, Grady will return to Athens for the Bulldogs' SEC opener against South Carolina.
It's easy to see why the Bulldogs are considered one of the favorites to land Grady's commitment.
"They are definitely one of the top teams on my list," Grady said.
