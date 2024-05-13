It’s been five years since Georgia’s baseball program has found itself this high in the college polls.

For the first time since 2019, the Bulldogs are a consensus top-10 team.

From No. 5 by Perfect Game to No. 9 by DIBaseball, Georgia–which started the season unranked–has shot up the rankings, so that the Bulldogs have placed themselves in the conversation for one of the top eight national seeds.

Baseball America has Georgia as No. 6, with the USA Today Coaches Poll placing the Bulldogs at No. 8.

Georgia’s rankings are the highest for the program since the Bulldogs were tabbed between 6th and 8th heading into 2019's SEC Tournament.

With the final regular-season series starting Thursday against Florida, the Bulldogs (38-12, 16-11) can make a further impression by beating the arch-rival Gators.

“I think we’ll have a great crowd. Even though the school is out, this is Florida, it’s an important matchup, and it’s a great rival,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks told UGASports. “The team is playing well, playing an exciting brand of baseball. I think the community is energized. I think the crowd will be amazing, and I know our team appreciates that because that level of energy really gets them going and makes for an exciting weekend.”

A series win over the Gators would make it even more so, especially if the Bulldogs go on and earn a national seed.

That means as long as Georgia keeps winning, all games leading up to qualifying for the College World Series would take place in the friendly confines of Foley Field.

Of course, there’s plenty of work to do.

Even after sweeping Vanderbilt and South Carolina to move to 16 conference wins, that number needs to grow to at least 18 for the Bulldogs and their RPI (No. 2) and strength of schedule (No. 8) to give themselves an opportunity.

“Typically, you need 18 (conference wins) to be an eight-seed, historically,” Mark Etheridge of DIBaseball said. “The SEC has never had a 17-conference win team be a Top 8.”

Per Etheridge, there are six teams who are likely top-8 seeds unless they lose. That list includes Tennessee (42-10), Arkansas (42-10), Kentucky (37-11), Clemson (37-13), North Carolina (39-11) and Texas A&M (42-10).

After that, there are a host of teams with similar records.

“Obviously, Georgia is there. With the RPI, it’s hard to ignore,” Etheridge said. “I do think Georgia needs to win this series against Florida to be a top eight. But with 18 conference wins and an RPI where it is–playing Florida certainly won’t hurt–I do think that Georgia would go to Hoover as a top eight.”

However, as Etheridge points out, the Bulldogs cannot control what other teams around the country do.

That includes teams like Big 12 regular season champion Oklahoma (32-17). Oregon State (39-12) and Wake Forest (36-16) are among other schools that Georgia would need to keep its eye on.

“If somebody in that next group, and there could be others, like Wake Forest which is really hot, they can get into it,” Etheridge said. “Maybe even Oklahoma. They’re Big 12 champs and really finish strong, maybe win the conference tournament, that would be the teams. Or if somebody goes on a run and there’s nine teams for eight spots. If that happens, you didn’t do anything wrong, but you get bumped.”

Although the NCAA Tournament Field is not announced until Monday, May 27 at noon on ESPN, the Bulldogs are expected to serve as one of the 16 regional hosts.

Georgia–depending on this weekend’s final week of conference play–could finish as high as fourth in the overall SEC standings but no lower than sixth.

“I couldn’t be prouder of (Wes Johnson). He’s such a great coach, a great person,” Brooks said. “What he’s done with this program in a short amount of time, instilling the belief, what they’ve accomplished and what there’s still left to accomplish is just amazing. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the young me on the team. It’s been fun to watch.”