MARIETTA, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the best centers in the country for 2023. The Bulldogs have their eyes on their potential center of the future as well.

Cortez Smith is a Rivals250 prospect from Parkview High School in Marietta, Georgia. Smith is rated as the No. 6 offensive guard in the 2025 class, but Georgia wants him as a center.

Heading into his junior season with the 7A Panthers, Smith has Georgia as one of the schools at the top of his recruitment.