Georgia scrimmage news and notes

Smart on the offensive line

Kirby Smart was pleased with what he saw from the offensive line, which is replacing two starters from last year. “Without seeing the film, the only thing I'd say is during the third-down protection periods, I thought they did a nice job with the pocket,” Smart said. “We were not exactly efficient on third down, you know, with our goal being able to convert. We want to be able to convert at a lot higher rate than we did today. But the pocket was good, and we rolled guys in and out of there.” According to Smart, with Warren Ericson out with a hand injury, redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran and senior Jamaree Salyer manned center on Saturday, which allowed some of Georgia’s younger players to have extended looks on the edge. “Center is one of those positions that you can't play (around) with. You can play with a lot of different positions along the offensive line, but you better have a center. The play doesn't get started without that,” Smart said. “So, (Austin) Blaske has worked there, Jared Wilson has even worked there some. But primarily it's been Jamaree and Van Pran as we work to get Warren back.” Smart revealed that Xavier Truss and Broderick Jones have worked at tackle, while Amarius Mims worked at right tackle alongside Warren McClendon. Truss has also worked some at guard, along with Justin Shaffer and Tate Ratledge. “You know, I thought we ran the ball and made some holes in there,” Smart said. “I thought we protected some, consistently. But we didn't make a lot of plays in the passing game that I'd like to make.”

Special teams coaching a team effort

With Scott Cochran away from the team dealing with personal issues, Georgia coaches are splitting up the duties as it pertains to special teams. But that is not something new. "If you remember, we never really had just one special teams’ guy. (Scott) Cochran had the title, but that was not the way that it was anyway,” Smart said. “Todd Hartley did punt, and he continues to do that. He has helped out and stepped up more in the other phases. It is really a total team effort. It always is. It was last year.” Will Muschamp, who assumed an on-field role with Cochran sidelined, will also play a role. Smart also singled out new special team analyst Robby Discher. “Coach Muschamp is going to reside over the other units, and we have a special person on our staff that was unbelievable last year. ULL (The University of Louisiana at Lafayette) was one of the best teams in the country at the return unit. Robbie Discher, the hire that we made in the offseason, coaches the coaches,” Smart said. “He is there for Muschamp with ideas. Muschamp has always been very involved in special teams. People think that because you are a head coach, you are not a special teams coach. You are probably more in special teams as the head coach than you are when you are the special teams coach.” Smart said being involved in special teams is nothing new for Muschamp. “I know that Will ran his program very similar to how we run ours, and he was involved in special teams. I was very involved. He brings a lot of energy to the meetings,” Smart said. “The players respect him and the job that he has done. So far, I have been really excited and reinvigorated because there is a new voice, and a lot of people are up there talking. They are hearing different voices every day, and the players are really competing." Smart said Cochran has the program’s total support. "We all deal with issues and problems within our own households and our own families. Those are personal things. We are a family here, and our players have really embraced that,” Smart said. “Our players have really embraced the love, the affection and the struggles that he is going through. We love him. We love his family. We love his kids. We are going to be there to support him and them just like they are one of us. That does not change. This team is very well connected and very open. We have very intentional conversations at our night meetings, and that is something that we have talked about across the board."

Special team highlights

Smart singled out kicker Jack Podlesny for having a good day “Pod was pretty consistent. I’m not sure exactly. He hit two 45-yard field goals. He was very accurate there,” Smart said. “I thought (Jared) Zirkel, in the indoor hit a good field goal. I don’t know the length, it was pretty long. He hit it and made a field goal from distance, I thought our kickoffs had good hang times.” Smart had this to say about punter Jake Camarda. “Camarda hit an excellent punt that pouched and backed up around the goal line. He’s got to continue to work on his consistency. Some of his best punts out punt the coverage. You talk about distance and hang time, but sometimes he just out kicks the coverage,” Smart said. “We’ve got to have elite gunners. We lost two of the best gunners in the world last year in (Eric) Stokes and Tyson (Campbell), and we’ve got to replace those guys for Camarda.”

Freshmen open eyes