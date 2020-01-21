Georgia appears to have filled out its strength and conditioning staff with the additions of Tersoo Uhaa and Marcus Sims, sources have told UGASports.

Uhaa comes to Athens from Texas Tech, where he worked with the men's basketball team, while Sims spent the last two years with North Carolina after a stint with Army.

The two newcomers replace Ed Ellis and Jamil Walker, who left to join Sam Pittman at Arkansas.

Prior to his time at Army, Sims served as the head sports performance coach at Stack Sports Performance and Therapy in Atlanta, where he performed assessments on athletes in order to develop specific training programs.

He also served on the support staff at Indiana, North Carolina A&T, and Bethune-Cookman.

Uhaa was at Tennessee State, following a stint at Arkansas State, before he moved on to Texas Tech.

A native of Stone Mountain, Uhaa played football at Furman where he was a three-time All-Southern Conference selection at running back for the Paladins.

He also worked as a weight training coach at Mount Pisgah Christian School before interning on the staff at Georgia Tech.