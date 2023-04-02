As Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo go about the business evaluating Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton for the starting quarterback job, whatever decision is ultimately made won’t be based on scrimmage stats.

A lot more will go into it than that.

“Demeaner and communication,” Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “I can get the stats, but a true quarterback is a decision-maker. In our system, because some systems take all the pressure off the quarterback and they just go really fast, we don't do that. We're a quarterback-driven offense.”

At Georgia, that means much more than completing passes.

One has to use his brain.

“Can you process the information? That means you to signal, you get people lined up, then see what the defense is in and figure out. Are we in the right situation?” Smart said. “Which of these three choices Coach Bobo's given me am I going to utilize on this play? And then the play happens, and there might be a mistake or a breakdown, and you do not go full metal jacket and have catastrophe mode and put us in a bad situation.”

In other words, he wants his starting quarterback to be able to play smart.

“Decision-making is the number one thing I want to see at the quarterback position,” Smart said. “Can you make consecutive, good decisions over and over that don't cost our team games? Because we have enough playmakers, and we have enough plays that you will make a play inevitably. Don't make a bonehead play. That's what we're trying to avoid.”

It was those sorts of answers Smart and Bobo were looking for during Saturday’s scrimmage, one which saw Beck and Vandagriff split reps with the ones, with Stockton going with the twos and threes.

Although Smart said each quarterback had their respective ups and downs, he’ll wait to check out the film before making any determinations.

“I think we’ll evaluate this scrimmage and come back in Monday and be able to say what they did well or poorly with no coach on the field. It’s still a tough evaluation because there are probably 10 plays out there during the scrimmage where I have to say a guy got sacked,” Smart said. “Did he get sacked, or did he not get sacked because we didn’t tackle him? You give the benefit of the doubt to the defensive player that is standing there unblocked but you actually have to get him to the ground. Until you tackle a guy live, which we are not going to do, it’s not going to be a true evaluation.”