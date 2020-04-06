Georgia's offer 'a great opportunity' for 2021 TE Gunnar Helm
Georgia jumped into the race for Texas-based tight end Landen King last week. But the Bulldogs didn't stop the search there when it came to the Class of2021.
That was clear on Friday, as the Bulldogs went even further out west and extended an offer to Gunnar Helm of Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news