Georgia's offer 'a great opportunity' for 2021 TE Gunnar Helm

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Georgia jumped into the race for Texas-based tight end Landen King last week. But the Bulldogs didn't stop the search there when it came to the Class of2021.

That was clear on Friday, as the Bulldogs went even further out west and extended an offer to Gunnar Helm of Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

