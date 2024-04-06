Right guard Tate Ratledge makes no pretenses. Winning the Joe Moore Award is a goal for him and for the other members of Georgia’s offensive lines.

One can argue the Bulldogs should already have the trophy sitting inside the team’s football facility.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.

But according to Ratledge, that just makes the entire line even hungrier than ever.

“The Joe Moore Award is something everybody in our room wants to accomplish. We’ve fallen short two years in a row, three years in a row, so that’s definitely something in the back of our minds every time we go out to practice,” Ratledge said. “There’s also definitely motivation from last year that we carry over to this year where want to be better in certain areas.”

Center Jared Wilson is expected to be the only new face on this starting line.

He understands where Ratledge is coming from.

“It’s always a goal to be the best at your position, or whatever you do,” Wilson said. “I just feel if we take care of everything in-house, then everything else will take care of itself.”

On paper, Georgia’s offensive line appears to be as good as ever.

Along with Ratledge and Wilson, left tackle Earnest Greene III, guards Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild, and right tackle Xavier Truss all have extensive experience.

With 80 starts between them, there’s a reason many are expecting Georgia’s offensive line to be one of the best in the SEC, and perhaps the country.

So, what does Kirby Smart think?

"I can't put them that great because I haven't seen the other ones. I don't think that's a fair comparison,” Smart said. “I'll leave that to the gurus that have the talk shows and media stuff. I can't sit here and say our group is a top three group in the country, because I haven't seen the others.”

Still, Smart acknowledges the talent is there.

“We have a very experienced group outside of the center. We have a lot of guys who have taken snaps, but I ask you, because you've taken snaps, does that make you better than other people?” Smart said. “I certainly value experience, especially in our league, but you can go backward. You have to be careful with guys that are older, because if you're not, guys will go backward, and a younger guy beats them out.”

According to Smart, this has happened more than you might think.

But it’s that kind of competition that fuels the unit.

“There hasn't been a year that we were here that a younger player hasn't surpassed an older player because they were hungrier or more driven and more motivated,” Smart said. “I don't see that happening with our offensive line, but I can't rule it out. I love the fact they're a tight-knit unit, they're real physical, they enjoy practice, they celebrate together, they eat together, and again, you hang your run game and protection of your quarterback on the offensive line, which we've been pretty consistent at."

Wilson agrees.

Although this will be his first year as a starter, the North Carolina native is entering his third season with the program and says the group is as close as it's ever been.

“It’s really nice having experienced guys beside me, but I don’t think it will go good unless we’re all connected,” Wilson said. “Dylan, that’s my roommate. Earnest, I’m always with him, Tate … Truss. I think we’re the most connected position on the team.

There’s more talent to come. Some are already making impressions.

Sophomore Monroe Freeling has progressed, while true freshman Daniel Calhoun is already working with the second unit.

“Monroe has made a big jump. It’s a big move from high school to college. He just had to get comfortable in his own body,” Greene said. “I like Monroe, he comes in to work hard every day. He’s always trying to learn and get better.”