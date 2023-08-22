Georgia released its non-conference basketball schedule Tuesday and it’s certainly an interesting one.

The Bulldogs’ non-conference slate feature nine home dates and trips to Las Vegas, The Bahamas and Tallahassee, Fla. Head coach Mike White announced the out-of-SEC ledger on Tuesday.

Georgia plays three games in Athens and three contests on the road in November before hosting a six-game homestand throughout December. Six of the 13 outings will be against high-major programs.

The Bulldogs open their season on Monday, Nov. 6 – the first day of the college basketball season – against Oregon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the Naismith Hall of Fame Series. The Bulldogs will return to Athens and host Wake Forest and North Carolina Central on Friday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 12, respectively.

Georgia will then Thea’s to Nassau for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. The Bulldogs will take on Miami, a 2023 Final Four participant, on Friday, Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Two days later, Georgia will face either Providence or Kansas State, both NCAA Tournament teams last season, in the tourney’s championship or consolation outing.

The Bulldogs will entertain Winthrop on Friday, Nov. 24 before traveling to Florida State to face the Seminoles on Wednesday, Nov. 29 as part of the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge.

Georgia opens December with Mercer visiting Stegeman Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 1. The Bulldogs will face arch-rival Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 5 before an 11-day break from games during Final Exams. Georgia will host three outings in six days prior to the holidays, taking on High Point on Saturday, Dec. 16, Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and North Florida on Friday, Dec. 22. The Bulldogs will wrap up non-conference action against Alabama A&M on Saturday, Dec. 30.



