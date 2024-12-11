Georgia's Jalon Walker wins the Butkus Award

Jalon Walker joined an elite group of linebackers on Wednesday by winning the prestigious Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

He becomes the third Georgia player to win the award, joining Roquan Smith in 2017, and Nakobe Dean in 2021.

“He’s just such a high-character kid with high moral values and a great family. I mean, you think back to all those wins you get in recruiting and how you really don't know how important they are,” head coach Kirby Smart said earlier this year. “I think back to when he called and told us he was coming, what that changed his life towards and what it changed for us.”

Smart’s appreciation was reciprocated.

“His dad reached out and said, ‘Y'all have done everything you said you were going to do with my son and I really appreciate you making him a better man,’” said Smart, who has extolled Walker’s virtues at every opportunity.

It’s easy to see why

In 13 games, Walker is fourth on the team in tackles with 57. He has 10 tackles for loss, including 6.5 sacks which tie Chaz Chambliss for the team lead.

Walker earned the Butkus Award despite not earning first-team honors on the SEC Coaches All-Conference team. The Associated Press named Walker to the first-team defense on Wednesday.

Games like the one he had in Austin, Texas in October after recording three sacks in the team’s 30-15 win helped his case.

“I really try to have as much juice as I want going into the game. But I didn't want to get too high, I didn't want to get too low,” Walker said. “I really wanted to stay even for the game. Really, our composure throughout the game, we really just wanted to stay even. We really didn't want to get too big-headed with the moments. We didn't really want to get too low when we had our low moments.”

Walker also finished with a team-high eight tackles. It could have been more. Walker was also credited with four quarterback hurries, half of his team’s total for the evening.

“Statistically, maybe (was his best game). Most definitely, maybe,” Walker said. “But I felt like there was a lot more that I could contribute to that I felt like I slipped on. But it was a great win. That's all I can say.”